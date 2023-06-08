Former Cranston, RI, council member facing child sex charge

A former City Council member in Cranston, Rhode Island, was arrested on Thursday and is facing a child sex charge.

According to reports by WJAR, the allegations against Matthew Reilly involve a young girl he met online.

He is also facing a charge of first degree child molestation, second degree child molestation and enticement of a person under 16.

Reilly had previously resigned from his council seat following an arrest for drug posesssion.

According to authorities, he was found passed out in his car with a glass pipe and a lighter. Police later said that the substance found in the car tested positive for crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Reilly also stepped down as chairman of the local GOP after the arrest.