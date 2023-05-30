dementia

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Has Dementia, the Carter Center Says

The former first lady has been a leading mental health advocate, championing improved access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, speaks during a Senate Special Committee on Aging hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 26, 2011.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Carter family is sharing the news that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center announced Tuesday.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones," said a statement from the think tank founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife.

The center noted that Rosalynn Carter has been a leading mental health advocate for much of her life, working to improve access to care and decrease stigma about mental illness. The family says it’s sharing the news hoping to prompt conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices that could help people and their families get the support they need, the statement said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

dementiaJimmy Carter
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us