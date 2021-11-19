Zac Stacy

Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Arrested After Video Appears to Show Assault on Ex-Girlfriend

A home surveillance camera appeared to show the former Jets running back punching his ex-girlfriend and throwing her into a TV

Zac Stacy
Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida on Thursday after video posted online appeared to show him attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son.

Stacy, 30, was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief, according to Orange County Jail records. The incident happened Saturday, according to an arrest warrant issued earlier Thursday by Oakland, Florida, police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Stacy's ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, posted footage captured by two surveillance cameras inside her home to Facebook on Wednesday, asking people to "please share" because at that stage Stacy was "yet to be apprehended."

It appears to show the former New York Jets running back punching her in the head and throwing her into a TV while their infant son lay on the couch nearby.

U.S. & World

Kyle Rittenhouse 3 hours ago

Jury Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Counts in Kenosha Shootings

coronavirus pandemic 36 mins ago

CDC Advisory Group Endorses Pfizer and Moderna Boosters for All Adults

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Zac StacyNFLdomestic abuse
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us