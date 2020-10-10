Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Released From Hospital After Positive COVID Test

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was released from a Morristown hospital Saturday one week after he was admitted for experiencing symptoms related to his coronavirus diagnosis.

Christie made the announcement on Twitter, following his seventh night at the hospital. He thanked health care workers and said he'd share more details in the coming week.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week," Christie tweeted.

The former governor tweeted last weekend he had tested positive for the virus and had subsequently experienced symptoms of fever and body aches related to the coronavirus, NBC News confirmed.

"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie tweeted Oct. 3.

Christie was one of several dozen Trump allies and White House staffers to test positive for the virus in recent weeks. His positive result follows that of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had joined President Trump at the White House prior to the first debate opposite Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Trump's debate prep team was also comprised of Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, aide Hope Hicks, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; all tested positive for the virus.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," Christie told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Christie said he was tested for COVID-19 the morning after the president announced his own positive test, but Christie didn't get his result until the next day.

"I feel fine and have no symptoms. I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning," he tweeted Oct. 2.

The former governor also attended the White House event introducing Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, on Friday called the Rose Garden ceremony a "superspreader event."

Current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his well wishes for a speedy recovery.