Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is experiencing symptoms of fever and body aches after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News confirmed Saturday morning.

Christie is the latest Trump ally to test positive for the virus. His positive result follows that of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined President Trump at the White House for prep prior to Tuesday's debate opposite Democratic nominee Joe Biden. (Giuliani tested negative Friday).

Trump's debate prep team was also comprised of Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien and Hope Hicks; all have tested positive for the virus.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," Christie told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Christie joined others in Trump's circle to take a coronavirus test Friday following the president's diagnosis.

"I feel fine and have no symptoms. I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning," he tweeted Friday.

The former governor also attended last week’s White House event introducing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted his well wishes for a speedy recovery.