Former Pro Surfer Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Being Punched Outside Bar

Former professional surfer Chris Davidson has died after a violent night out in Australia.

According to police, who spoke to The Guardian, the 45-year-old athlete was punched outside a pub on Sept. 24 before he fell and hit his head on the pavement.

Officers found him unconscious on the ground before taking him to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.

According to the publication, police arrested a 42-year-old man in South West Rocks, New South Wales and charged him with assault causing death. He was refused bail in court on Sept. 25.

Surfing Australia, a nonprofit organization overseeing surfing in Australia, also confirmed Davidson's death.

"Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community," Surfing Australia shared on Facebook Sept. 25. "Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time."

Soon after his death was confirmed, many in the surfing community posted tributes online.

In a screenshot captured by 7News, Kelly Slater wrote a message on his Instagram Story that read, "Lost another soldier yesterday. #RIPChrisDavo. Had many a good battle with this guy. One of the most naturally talented surfers I ever knew."

Fellow surfer Nathan Hedge told the Today show in Australia that his close friend was "robbed too early."

"Nobody wins. It's just the worst thing ever," Nathan said. "Not only has Chris been taken from us, the other person's life is shattered and ruined as well. Nothing positive can come out of this. It's the worst thing in the world. It's got to stop. It's not good enough. It's just got to end."

He continued, "He had so much more life to give, enjoy and cherish. I will miss his laugh. I will miss his practical jokes, and I just miss his passion. He was always up for anything and I will miss his hugs. His motto was, 'Make it mean something. It's our time!' He had that passion in the water and in other areas of his life as well."