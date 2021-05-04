Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit New Hampshire in June, his first trip to the first-in-the nation presidential primary state since the 2020 general election campaign.

Pence will speak at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester on June 3.

The announcement Monday came a few days after Pence told an audience in another early voting state, South Carolina, that he will spend the coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda” that he says is wrong for the country. It was his first public address since the end of the Trump administration.

Stephen Stepanek, New Hampshire GOP chairman, said he was excited about Pence’s visit. “Obviously it telegraphs that he may have interest as 2024 approaches,” he said, regarding a potential presidential bid.

He added that Pence “has a number of supporters in New Hampshire. ”Pence, who since leaving office has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation, has not indicated if he plans a future run. His team said he is planning more trips, including stops in Texas, California, and Michigan.