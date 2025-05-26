11 hospitalized, including 2 kids, after boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale

Nearly a dozen people including two children were hospitalized after a boat explosion and fire in Fort Lauderdale on Memorial Day evening, officials said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. Monday near the New River Triangle, not far from the Lauderdale Yacht Club on Southeast 12th Court.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said there were 13 people on board the boat when there was an explosion.

#BREAKING Reportedly, a vessel exploded around 5:45 pm w/ 13 ppl aboard, Mon. near the New River Triangle, Ft. Lauderdale. Multiple injuries reported. @browardsheriff, @MyFWC, @USCG Sta. Ft. Lauderdale & AirSta Miami rescued & transferred the 13 ppl to EMS. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/n7nq77tskZ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 26, 2025

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the boat was on a sandbar near 9th Street when the explosion happened.

"For reasons that we don't know yet, a boat exploded, it tossed people into the water, good Samaritans came over right away and started rescuing them," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesman Frank Guzman said. "It's too soon to know how this happened, we have a fire investigator on scene as well."

Footage from a surveillance camera captured the moment the fireball erupted on the boat and showed multiple people spilling into the water.

Guzman confirmed there were 11 patients, including two children, who were initially taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

"A number of the patients had significant burns and are being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they have a burn unit," Guzman said. "A lot of them had burns to much of their body."

Officials at Jackson Memorial said they received 10 patients, including 8 adults who were in good condition and 2 children who were in fair condition. One patient had to be intubated.

Antonio Rivero said he was with family members on the boat when it went up in flames.

"Tried to fuel up the boat, and must have been a gas leak and you know, spark went off and explosion," Rivero said. "One of the guy's pants were blown off so it was bad."

Rivero, 32, suffered burns to his arm, but his wife, Cassandra, and their two children remained hospitalized Monday night.

"They're okay because they're on a lot of meds but other than that they're fine," he said.

At least one witness reported seeing an explosion and said they saw multiple people with burn injuries who were brought to the yacht club docks.

The victims had burned legs and bathing suits that appeared ripped and burned to shreds, the witness said.

Two other witnesses said they were on a dinghy at the sandbar when the boat exploded.

"When they went to start their boat up, it just exploded, there was a huge fireball and people were kind of falling off the boat," Bret Triano said. "We were at the sandbar too and we just tried to go help out."

Triano and Marisa Toomesn were able to rescue of the the victims.

"There were a couple boats trying to pick people up and one guy just didn't get picked up so we went over to him,"Triano said. "He was screaming."

"He was burned pretty badly," Toomesn said.

"He was saying 'save me, please don't let me die, I'm so hot, I need water,'" Triano said. "He just kept repeating 'I want water, I want water.'"

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed Fort Lauderdale Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Broward Sheriff's Office assisting Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Crews were seen examining the boat involved, which was tied up to a nearby sea wall.

Guzman said crews also rescued a dog that had been on the boat that wasn't injured.

The FWC and fire officials will investigate the cause of the explosion.