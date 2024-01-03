Four young children killed in fire in Connecticut: official

Four children have died after a large fire in Somers on Tuesday night, according to the first selectman.

First Selectman Tim Keeney said the children are 5, 6, 8 and 12 years old.

“It’s a tremendous loss for the town,” he said.

The children’s names have not been released, but Keeney said he believes all four were from one family.

The superintendent of schools said support will be provided for students.

“Our Somers Public Schools community is dealing with this tragic event and our counseling staff will provide support to students throughout the week as needed. Our staff, students and families will support each other as we navigate this tragedy,” Superintendent Sam Galloway, of Somers Public Schools, said in a statement.

“Incredible loss. A tragedy the town hasn’t seen forever that I’m aware of,” Keeney said. “I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Firefighters responded to the two-family home on Quality Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and found the entire house engulfed.

Firefighters had a hard time getting inside and had to break through the doors to get inside.

“They had difficulty getting into the house because the doors had things in front of them,” Keeney said.

The first selectman in Somers gave an update about a house fire on Tuesday night that killed four children.

The firefighters rescued several people and one person jumped from the second floor, officials said.

The house is a total loss.

“The whole front of the house was very involved. The first floor right up to the second floor. Limited access. Very hard to get in there. Crews did an extraordinary job trying to get in there and do some rescues. They did several grabs and got victims out,” Somers Fire Chief John Roachem said.

Fire officials believed that seven people lived on one side of the house and four lived on the other side. Authorities didn't say if everyone was home when the blaze broke out.

Keeney said social services will be available and help will be available for the firefighters.

Connecticut State Police responded to the scene and the state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.