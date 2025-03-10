You can no longer order free COVID-19 tests from the government. Here's where to go instead

You can no longer order free COVID-19 tests from the United States government.

As of March 10, the government's free coronavirus test distribution program, COVIDtests.gov, is not currently accepting orders, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response website says.

Previously, every American household was eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID test kits, which were shipped to your home through the U.S. Postal Service at zero cost.

"Tests ordered before 8:00 PM EDT, Sunday, March 9, 2025, will be shipped," the ASPR website says.

The free COVID test distribution program started in 2021. Since then, more than 900 million free COVID tests have been mailed to households in the U.S., and some 900 million have been distributed to community centers, libraries, nursing homes, and food banks, TODAY.com previously reported.

The Biden administration revived the program last September following a summer surge driven by the XEC variant, and ahead of an expected winter COVID wave during cold and flu season.

The free testing kits sent via mail included four new rapid antigen tests, which can detect all circulating variants.

Last August, health officials said the national stockpile of COVID tests was large enough to sustain the program. “We have quite a bit of supply in the Strategic National Stockpile available to support (sending out free COVID-19 tests), so we won’t have any inventory issues,” David Boucher, Ph.D., director of infectious disease preparedness and response at ASPR, told reporters at the time.

It's unclear what remains of the national stockpile and what will happen to the unused COVID-19 tests. NBC News reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services regarding future plans for the free COVID testing program but has not receive a response.

COVID-19 tests are an important tool to help keep you and others safe, experts say.

How to get low-cost and free COVID-19 tests

“At-home COVID-19 tests are sold at pharmacies, grocery stores and many other retailers nationwide,” the ASPR website says.

Most rapid at-home COVID-19 testing kits cost between $12 to $24 out-of-pocket for a pack of two tests. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID testing can cost more depending on your insurance coverage.

Through your insurance

Some insurance plans will still cover the cost of PCR and rapid at-home COVID-19 tests. However, plans may require that the COVID tests are medically necessary and administered by an in-network health care professional, or limit the number of tests you can order. Additionally, you may have to pay out-of-pocket if your insurance plan requires cost-sharing, TODAY.com previously reported.

Contact your insurance provider to find out whether your plan covers COVID testing and how the claim submission process works.

Pharmacies

At the drugstore, you can speak to a pharmacist who may be able to check if your plan will reimburse at-home COVID tests and place an order for free testing kits, if covered. Walgreens and CVS have online tools to check your eligibility for free at-home COVID tests.

Community testing locations

People who do not have health insurance may still be able to get low- or no-cost COVID testing.

"People without health insurance do not have to pay for COVID-19 testing at certain locations," the Health and Human Services website says on its website. These include Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) locations, which continue to provide free testing to uninsured people who are symptomatic or exposed to COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Search the CDC's testing locator to find a location near you, and always call ahead to confirm.

People may also be able to find free or low-cost COVID tests through local community centers, churches, schools, workplaces or nonprofits. Check with your county or city health department to find out if a local organization in your community is providing free tests.

Check the expiration date

If you already have your own stockpile of at-home tests, you may be concerned about the expiration date.

The FDA has extended the expiration date of many COVID-19 tests, so you still may be able to use the test after the date on the box. Check the FDA website's list of extended COVID test expiration dates to find out if your tests are still good to use.

When to test for COVID-19

Testing is an important tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Early detection can also help determine which treatment you may need. Antiviral drugs to treat COVID, such as Paxlovid, are most effective when taken within the first few days of developing symptoms.

You should take a COVID-19 test if you:

Experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as a cough, sore throat, congestion, fever, muscle aches or fatigue.

Were exposed to someone with COVID-19

Work or live in a high-risk setting (such as a health care facility)

Are at high risk of developing severe illness

High-risk groups include people over the age of 65, people who are immunocompromised, and people with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease, per the CDC.

It's also a good idea to test ahead of large gatherings, especially if you'll be around high-risk individuals, such as grandparents.

If you get a negative result, you may need to repeat the test more a few times during the span of five or more days to get the most accurate results, per the Food and Drug Administration.

If you test positive, The CDC recommends staying home and isolating until you have been fever-free and symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

You can also protect yourself and your loved ones by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The updated COVID-19 vaccine for 2024–2025 is recommended by the CDC for everyone ages 6 months and older.

