Free Jacks roll to 43-6 victory against Miami

The New England Free Jacks followed their come-from-behind victory over the Utah Warriors with a 43-6 win against the Miami Sharks at home on Sunday.

With just a minute and some change into the match, Paula Balekana blew through the left of the pitch to crack a fiver to kick off the Free Jacks' second home game of the season. With a conversion by Faletol Peni to follow, the pitch was set on fire with a 7-0 start in favor of the Free Jacks.

Miami fired back, choosing to go for points and finishing a kick for three by Miami’s Shane O’Leary, setting the score at 7-3, Free Jacks.

Twenty minutes into the match, New England led in tackles (42-27), territory (52.31 percent) and possession (50.68 percent), keeping momentum with their four-point lead a quarter into the game.

At 24 minutes, Miami’s O’Leary clutched another penalty kick, setting the score to 7-6, still in favor of the Free Jacks.

Just when you thought the half was over, the Free Jacks took back the pitch with another try by Balekana at 40 minutes to bring the score to 12-6 at the end of the first half with the Free Jacks leading.

At this point, the Free Jacks were dominating in possession (57.38 percent), territory (60.16%) and carrying meters (213-108) to wrap up the first half.

Six minutes into the second half, Balekana trucked through Miami’s defense for his third try of the match (conversion by Peni to follow), posturing the Free Jacks up 19-6 to start the half.

At 52 minutes, Peni cleared another penalty kick to bring the score to 22-6, with the Free Jacks still dominating in score, possession (58.67 percent) and territory (60 percent).

With 15 minutes of back and forth, strong movement and constant clashing, the match picked up with the help of Jed Melvin.

Melvin finally pushed through after strong possession from the Free Jacks to score a try at the 68 minute, followed by another conversion by Peni, bringing the match score to 29-6.

The momentum just could not stop there.

Melvin popped through once again after just five minutes at the 73 minute to score another try for the Free Jacks (conversion Peni) to clutch a 36-6 score. Flames ablaze and smoke smothering, the Free Jacks rode their fire for another try immediately.

Jack Reeves stormed down the pitch at 75 minutes for another try (Peni conversion) to bring the Free Jacks to 43 points, with Miami trailing far behind at still only six points.

At 80 minutes, the Free Jacks dominated in carrying meters (455-169), possession (56.14 percent), territory (59.81 percent) and kick meters (768-663) to wrap up the match.

The Free Jacks' dominant win kept them undefeated at home so far. Tune in Saturday, April 12 to see the Free Jacks take on Western Conference leader San Diego at home and on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET.