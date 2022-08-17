Fresh Corn Polenta Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

5 ears of fresh corn, grated on a box grater

3 TBS salted butter, I like Kate’s or Kerrygold

1 tsp kosher salt +/- to taste

½ tsp red pepper or Aleppo pepper +/- to taste

⅓ cup goat cheese or feta

Water is optional to thin out the Polenta if it gets too thick

PREPARATION:

In a large pan, melt butter over medium heat.

Add grated corn and stir with a wooden spoon. Look for wisps of steam to begin to emerge.

Stir continuously until the fresh corn has thickened slightly.

Season with salt and red pepper.

Add cheese just before pulling the pan from the heat and serving.

Add a splash of water if the polenta sits and gets too stiff. Enjoy warm!

CHEF NOTE:

We served this with our Moonshona and Romesco in The Chef’s Pantry. This would also be sublime as a base for butter poached lobster! Watch the full episode of The Chef's Pantry below.

Anna's showing us her favorite veggie meatball called Moonshona. Its loaded with farm fresh vegetables with eggplant as its base. You don't have to be a vegetarian to love this dish!