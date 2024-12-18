Friend of Alexander brothers surrenders to face charges in alleged Miami Beach gang rape

Editor's note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing and discretion is advised.

A family friend of the Alexander brothers, who are accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting multiple women in South Florida and New York, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday to face his own charges in the suspected gang rape of a woman in Miami Beach.

Twins Oren and Alon Alexander, the former of whom is a luxury real estate agent, first ended up in Miami-Dade County jail following their arrests earlier this month, while their brother Tal Alexander, also an ultraluxury agent, landed in federal custody.

Ohad Fisherman, a friend of the brothers and real estate broker born in Israel, is accused of joining Alon and Oren in assaulting a 25-year-old woman at a New Year's Eve party on Miami Beach in 2016.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle described what happened as a "gang rape."

In that case, the victim said she'd been in New York when she met Alon, who invited her to a barbecue at his apartment on the fourth floor of the Mei on Collins Avenue, according to arrest warrants.

Once she arrived, they realized there was no barbecue and that the twins and Fisherman were the only people there, Fernandez Rundle said.

The victim said the brothers argued over who was going to rape her first as she was held down by Fisherman and raped by the twins, Fernandez Rundle said.

Afterwards, she was forced to have sex with Fisherman, then told to take a shower and not tell anyone about what happened as she was allowed to leave, Fernandez Rundle said.

Fisherman was on honeymoon in Japan when the charges against him were presented. His attorney struck a deal with prosecutors for him to fly back Tuesday and surrender on Wednesday.

Video showed him walking hand-in-hand with a woman, presumably his wife, as he arrived to the Miami-Dade County Courthouse. His attorney said he would not be making a statement as reporters and photographers asked him about the allegations.

A a judge granted him a $25,000 bond with house arrest. If he doesn’t show up to court, his family could lose $260,000.

"Mr. Fisherman is anxious to resolve this and to vindicate his name," Defense Attorney Jeffrey Sloman said.

Fisherman was taken to jail, where he will get his mugshot taken and then be released.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

