GameStop shares soar over 30% in premarket trading ahead of ‘Roaring Kitty' YouTube livestream

GameStop shares jumped over 30% in premarket trade early Friday, ahead of a YouTube livestream scheduled by meme stock leader "Roaring Kitty."

Roaring Kitty, real name Keith Gill, was a key figure in the famed "meme stock" rally of 2021 through his long livestreams and posts on the now-famous WallStreetBets chatroom.

Gill, whose online posts can quickly move markets, is expected to discuss his GameStop stake.

GameStop shares jumped over 30% in premarket trading early Friday, ahead of a YouTube livestream scheduled by "Roaring Kitty," the man who inspired 2021′s epic short squeeze.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

By 6 a.m. ET, shares were up 30.68% in premarket trading, off earlier highs.

It follows sharp gains Thursday for the volatile stock after the trader announced the livestream — his first in almost four years.

Roaring Kitty, real name Keith Gill, was a key figure in the famed "meme stock" rally of 2021. Known for his long livestreams and posts on the now-famous WallStreetBets chatroom, Gill is also known as DeepF------Value on Reddit.

The livestream is due to begin at noon ET on Friday and by 6 a.m. ET, almost 14,000 YouTube accounts were in the queue.

Gill is expected to discuss his GameStop stake after revealing a screenshot of his portfolio Monday night. CNBC was unable to verify his GameStop stake and portfolio.

The former marketer for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance was depicted in the 2023 film "Dumb Money," and testified in congressional hearings on brokers' practices and gamifying retail trading.

GameStop shares are up 166% in the year-to-date, according to LSEG data.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this story