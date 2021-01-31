pandas

Watch Giant Pandas Roll, Slide and Tumble Around in Snow at National Zoo

The pair’s 5-month-old cub explored the chilly precipitation for the first time, but it seemed five minutes just outside his indoor habitat was enough for him

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family of giant pandas frolicked in the D.C. snowfall this Sunday at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, one of them for the very first time.

The zoo’s female panda, Mei Xiang, and the male, Tian Tian, could be seen rolling around in the snow. One of the pandas slid down a hill head-first and belly up, arms and legs outstretched like a starfish. 

The pair’s 5-month-old cub, Xiao Qi Ji, explored the chilly precipitation for the first time, but it seemed five minutes just outside his indoor habitat was enough for him. 

U.S. & World

Biden Administration 8 hours ago

GOP Lawmakers Head to White House for Virus Relief Talk

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Trump Announces Legal Team for Senate Impeachment Trial

“Xiao Qi Ji was very interested in looking around the zookeepers' space and took a ‘nip’ at the snow,” the zoo said. 

Photos: Giant Panda Family Tumbles Around in Snow at National Zoo

Fans of the trio can watch them live here

Native to central China, as few as 1,864 giant pandas live in their native habitat, while another 600 pandas live in zoos and breeding centers around the world, the zoo’s website states.

Other animals also relished in the snowstorm that has already dumped 1-3 inches in the region, with more on the way.

The Asian elephant, bobcat, red panda and Andean bear joined the pandas, posing in the snow.

This article tagged under:

pandasSmithsonian's National Zoo
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us