Texas

Video shows giraffe snatching child from vehicle at Texas drive-thru safari

As a result of the incident, guests will no longer be able to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family trip to a drive-thru safari in Texas turned into a heart-stopping experience when a giraffe grabbed hold of a child.

The incident was caught on camera at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose on Saturday, June 1st, and has now gone viral.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the video, the family attempts to feed the safari animal when the animal suddenly snatches the child's shirt. Fortunately, the giraffe quickly releases the toddler, and she is not hurt in any way.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reached out to Fossil Rim for a statement regarding the incident, but they haven't received a response yet.

However, on Wednesday, the wildlife center's website announced a new policy: starting Thursday, guests will no longer be allowed to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Texas
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us