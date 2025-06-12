A small group of friends gathered with power tools in hand at Texas family's backyard in Double Oak on Wednesday.

They were finishing the construction of a hen house, one of multiple projects that served as a reminder of the hole left behind after Spencer Loalbo was struck by lightning Sunday and killed.

"I just feel like this is a nightmare that I'm going to wake up from. Or that he's just going to walk through the gate,” said Kaylee Loalbo.

Loalbo said she’s known her husband now for half her life.

The two met in College Station and dated on and off before reconnecting in North Texas.

She said she watched Spencer grow from a man’s man, who loved sports and hunting, into the best dad to their three little girls, 8-year-old Evelynn, 6-year-old Charlotte and 3-year-old Norah.

“I have so many photos of the girls putting makeup on him. And he would, you know, let them do his nails and he would do their nails, and he was just so good. So good,” she said.

Last weekend, Loalbo said they spent time with extended family and together as a family of five.

As they always did, they attended church on Sunday morning.

That afternoon, she said she was putting the youngest down for a nap when Spencer left to play golf with his dad in Gunter.

She didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

Around 5:15 p.m., four hours ahead of anticipated severe storms, Gunter Police Chief Danny Jones said a single storm cloud moved overhead.

A single bolt of lightning struck, killing Spencer.

His father was also hit and remains hospitalized at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney.

“It came out of nowhere, they said,” said Loalbo.

She said when it comes to what’s been lost, his impact is hard to sum up.

"He just had a good heart. He loved people. He wanted the best for everyone,” she said.

She added that Spencer was selfless.

He kept cash on hand for those who might need it. He once gave a stranger the shoes off his own feet.

Spencer prioritized his faith. Last year, he baptized his oldest daughter.

Evelynn says when times get hard, she'll remind her sisters, "Daddy's with us, but he's just not on Earth."

Kaylee said that’s also how she finds comfort as she figures out a future without Spencer by her side. "He was just good,” she said.