Good Samaritan Praised for Going Above and Beyond to Return Lost Wallet

It has become a common occurrence. People posting a video from their doorbell camera often showing someone taking their property. That narrative was the opposite Saturday night at a woman's home in Yulee.

It started at the Walmart in River City in North Jacksonville, Florida. Debra Crosby lost her wallet and realized it when she was about to check out. Luckily, she had some cash with her and was able to pay.

Anxious, as anyone would be, she began to think about what it would take to replace all its contents.

"I'm going to have to replace my military ID, my driver's license," Crosby explained. "I am going to have to take off work because they are not open during hours when I get off."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When the doorbell rang at Debra Crosby's Yulee home Saturday night, a special delivery was waiting.

"Hey, how are you doing? I found your wallet at Walmart," said an unidentified man on her home security system.

At the time, Crosby was driving home.

Read the full story from NBC affiliate WTLV here