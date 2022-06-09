capitol riot

GOP Candidate for Michigan Gov. Charged for Role in Capitol Riot

Ryan Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 post-election riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

There was no immediate comment from Kelley's campaign.

More Jan. 6 Coverage

capitol riot Jun 7

Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings: How to Watch and What to Know

capitol riot Jun 7

What to Know About the Hundreds Charged With Crimes in Capitol Attack

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

capitol riotMichiganJan. 6
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us