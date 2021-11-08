GOP Lawmaker Tweets Altered Anime Video Depicting Him Killing Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., sparked criticism on Monday after tweeting an altered animated video depicting the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and an attack on President Joe Biden.

Gosar on Sunday evening shared a photoshopped video in which he and other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series “Attack on Titan.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The post-apocalyptic series revolves around a small civilization that lives in a bordered-off city to protect itself from giant human-like creatures called Titans.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.