Drug Enforcement Administration

Got Unused, Unwanted or Expired Medications? National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Here's how to clean out your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of expired medications

By NBCDFW Staff

A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is displayed during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Watts Healthcare on April 24, 2021.
Getty Images

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22, 2023, where you can safely get rid of unused, unwanted or expired medications.

Most collection locations will accept any unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

To find a collection site near you, visit DEA.gov/TakeBackDay, there you can enter your location and find a collection site near you.

Medications can be brought in pill containers or loose in ziplock bags.

The FDA recommends the prompt disposal of unwanted drugs to help reduce the chance that others accidentally take or misuse the medicine, and to help reduce drugs from entering the environment.

If you are unable to drop off unwanted medications on Saturday, there are dozens of pharmacies that will accept and dispose of controlled substances year-round. Go to the Department of Justice's Controlled Substance Public Disposal Location website to search for a location near you.

Spring is here and that means it's time for spring cleaning! You should consider adding the medicine cabinet to the cleaning list, NBC 5's Kristi Nelson explains why you should and how to do it right.

This article tagged under:

Drug Enforcement AdministrationMedicineprescription drugsdrugs
