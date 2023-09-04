Conn. gov activates state's extreme hot weather protocol starting at noon

Governor Ned Lamont is activating the state's extreme hot weather protocol starting on Tuesday.

Over the next couple of days, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s. It will also be humid with heat indexes in the mid 90s in parts of the state.

Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol will be in effect from 12 p.m. on Tuesday through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The purpose of the protocol is to make sure the most vulnerable populations get protection from the hot conditions.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cooling centers are also open statewide. Anyone who needs help finding one can call 211. The list of cooling centers in the state can also be found here.

Some tips for beating the heat include: