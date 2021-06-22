Gov. Lamont Expected to Sign Recreational Marijuana Bill Into Law Today

After more than eight years of debate, Connecticut is set to become the next state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The bill that Governor Ned Lamont plans on signing today legalizes recreational marijuana for anyone over the age of 21 beginning next Thursday, July 1.

An adult can have up to one and a half ounces of marijuana on them and can have an additional five ounces in a secured home or vehicle.

The sale of recreational marijuana in Connecticut would begin in May of 2022.

Lamont said he thinks there's a real emphasis on equity in the bill and said he believes lawmakers got it right.

"People have been working on this for 10 years. It’s been a long time coming. I think we have a good bill that puts public health first," Lamont said.

While opponents have been unsuccessful at blocking the legislation, at least one town in Connecticut has found a way to limit its impact.

Prospect's Planning and Zoning Commission voted to ban any business that grows or sells marijuana for their town.

“My personal fear is that a person could give it to a younger person under 21 and I’m very concerned about DWI starting all over again,” said Prospect Mayor Robert Chatfield.