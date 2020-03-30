Gov. Lamont, Healthcare Leaders to Provide Update on Conn. Coronavirus Response

Governor Ned Lamont and local healthcare leaders will be holding a press briefing Monday afternoon with an update on the state's coronavirus response.

The briefing will be held at 4:30 p.m. from the state capitol in Hartford.

Lamont will be joined by Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom; Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks; Nuvance Health President and CEO John Murphy, M.D.; and Connecticut Hospital Association President and CEO Jennifer Jackson.

Over the weekend, Lamont asked for healthcare volunteers at medical facilities around the state.

Lamont said the coronavirus has put a surge upon hospital capacity and supplies, but people across the state are helping by making surgical masks, hand sanitizer and surgical gowns.

According to officials, there is a need for students and other retired healthcare workers at medical facilities across Connecticut.

In a letter to residents, Lamont said "we need you now more than ever."

Anyone who wants to volunteer should register online at ctresponds.ct.gov. You will then get matched with a location in need.

On Sunday, the state reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases statewide and 34 deaths.