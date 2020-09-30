COVID-19

Gov. Lamont to Announce New Resources to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont is set to announce the launch of new community resources aimed at helping the state's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Connecticut's current COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped as the positive test rate climbed to 1.75%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health.

The 1 p.m. conference will take place in the testing area at the Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford.

Gov. Lamont will be joined by several state officials including Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Mayor Luke Bronin, and Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19governor ned lamont
