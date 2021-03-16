Remote Learning to Remain Part of Schooling in Some Form in Future: Lamont

Governor Ned Lamont toured a school in Windsor Locks and discussed access to in-person learning for students in Connecticut on Tuesday.

He was joined by the state's Acting Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker for the discussion and both visited Windsor Locks High School.

They went into classrooms, into the library, spoke with students, guidance counselors and teachers about what's been working during the last school year in terms of teaching in-person and remotely.

The superintendent made a point to talk with them about the mitigation strategies, including the masks and shields, that are being used in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lamont said while there, he wanted to see the precautions that are in place to keep everyone safe.

"I really wanted to see the enthusiasm of the teachers and students because it’s been a long time and I’ve felt that everywhere I went and even some of the zoom teaching that was going on. It was sort of interesting the interchange back and forth, you saw people writing, answering some and the teacher saw it on script. I thought it was fascinating,” Lamont said.

According to Lamont, he'd like everyone to get back to school in-person, but knows not everyone will be comfortable with that.

"No, I hope everybody gets back to school. I'd like them to get back to school next week and I'd like them to certainly, get back to school in the fall, but there may be some folks that don't feel ready, maybe there's a compromised immune system, maybe there are a variety of reasons when they can so I think there will be some virtual learning that continues," Lamont said.

Lamont said he believes virtual learning is going to continue in some form.

"I think virtual learning is going to be a part of our school for the rest of time. I mean, I think it's the one way you can continue teaching...and sorry about your snow days because they could include a little virtual learning," he added.

At the school, Lamont also talked about the federal funding, which includes $2.4 million for Windsor Locks. He said he wants to make sure it's put toward key investments to make the district stronger in the future.