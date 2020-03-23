coronavirus

10 Coronavirus Deaths In Connecticut; 415 Confirmed Cases

Ten people in Connecticut have now died of coronavirus-related complications, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

New numbers released on Monday show that 415 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The largest number of cases continue to be in Fairfield County.

So far, 4,500 people have been tested, Lamont said.

Here is how the numbers break down by county:

  • Fairfield County: 270
  • Hartford County: 61
  • Litchfield County: 13
  • Middlesex County: 8
  • New Haven County: 41
  • New London County: 4
  • Tolland County: 16
  • Windham County: 2

Lamont has ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close by 8 p.m. Monday. You can see a list of what the state considers essential businesses here.

On Monday, Lamont said he is ordering all schools remained closed until at least April 20. He originally had ordered that schools stay closed through March 31.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusConnecticutCOVID-19
