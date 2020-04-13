Gov. Lamont to Join NY, RI, Others to Make Announcement About Reopening States After COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement this afternoon, along with the governors from New York, Rhode Island, and several other Northeast states, about reopening the state from the recent coronavirus closures.

"This has to be informed by data," Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced each state will name a public health official, economic development official, and chief of staff to serve on a working group, which will start work immediately to begin designing a reopening plan.

Earlier on Monday, in his daily press conference, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the curve of new coronavirus cases in New York state have flattened showing the state is in or approaching a plateau.

Governor Cuomo said an announcement would come at 2 p.m. Monday focused on a regional approach to reopen states, although, he said, "any plan to reopen society must be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics."

Any plan to reopen society MUST be driven by data and experts, not opinion and politics.



We will learn from the warning signs from other countries.



We will take every precaution.



We will work together as a region. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

Governor Lamont has previously said that he would want to work closely with the governors of New York and New Jersey on a reopening plan and timeline.

Lamont closed non-essential businesses in the state beginning March 23. He recently signed another executive order requiring those businesses to remain closed until at least May 20, along with schools across the state.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano sent a letter Monday to Lamont urging the governor to consult with the state legislature before committing to any decision made in conjunction with the other states"

"I am glad to see you taking a step toward discussing how to relax regulations and reopen businesses in our state when safe to do so," Fasano wrote in his letter. "More than anything, we need a plan that is tailored to Connecticut and that reflects input from Connecticut residents and regions across the state. We need much more than a one-size-fits-all approach."

NY Gov. Cuomo explains how reopening the state will include easing isolation, increasing economic activity, recalibrating who is an “essential worker” and using more testing.



"If you see [the infection rate start rising] ... then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast.” pic.twitter.com/twnW2WAnLJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 13, 2020