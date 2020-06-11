coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont Warns Not to Take Declining COVID-19 Metrics For Granted

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday warned that Connecticut should not take the state's downward trend in coronavirus metrics for granted.

Connecticut saw another decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was fewer than 250.

There were 114 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,461. The number of people tested who were positive for COVID-19 was around 2%, which is an important number, according to Lamont.

U.S. & World

George Floyd protests 15 hours ago

Live Updates: Top General Regrets Role in Trump Photo Op; Bubba Wallace Applauds Flag Ban

jobs 8 hours ago

1.54M More Sought US Jobless Aid; 10th-Straight Weekly Decline

The state saw another 26 fatalities due to coronavirus. The death toll now stands at 4,146.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19reopening connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us