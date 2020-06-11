Gov. Lamont Warns Not to Take Declining COVID-19 Metrics For Granted

Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday warned that Connecticut should not take the state's downward trend in coronavirus metrics for granted.

Connecticut saw another decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 was fewer than 250.

There were 114 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,461. The number of people tested who were positive for COVID-19 was around 2%, which is an important number, according to Lamont.

The state saw another 26 fatalities due to coronavirus. The death toll now stands at 4,146.