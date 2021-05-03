coronavirus in connecticut

More Than Half of the 18+ Population is Fully Vaccinated in CT: Governor

The governor said Connecticut is the first state in the country with more than half of the 18 and up population fully vaccinated.

The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the lowest they've been in approximately six months, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

With a decrease of 41 hospitalizations over the past three days, there are now 342.

The positive test rate is at 1.78%. The 7-day rolling average is below 2%, which is the lowest it's been in nearly six months, according to state officials.

There are 15 more virus-related deaths. The state's death toll is now 8,112.

Lamont said the state's daily coronavirus trends are "very positive," with decreasing hospitalizations and positive test rates.

A total of 69% of Connecticut residents have already received their first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 1.4 million residents are fully vaccinated and approximately 1.9 million first doses have been administered, according to state officials.

Lamont pointed out some of the towns with the highest first dose vaccination rates across Connecticut. Among these towns are Canaan with 76%, Lyme with 72%, Salisbury and Old Saybrook with 71%, and Kent with 70%.

Some towns with the most first doses administered include Stratford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Norwalk, and West Hartford.

