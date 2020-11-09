coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on COVID-19 Cases at 4 p.m.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

He will also have the latest data on the state's coronavirus test positivity rate. Connecticut has seen an increase in the positivity rate in recent weeks.

On Friday, the state's positivity rate was at 3.6% and coronavirus-related hospitalizations climbed above 400, the highest number since June 2.

The governor's briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can see it live above in this article when it happens.

