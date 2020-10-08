Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on COVID-19 Cases at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut on Thursday afternoon.

The state reported a 1.6% test positivity rate on Wednesday. Connecticut's positivity rate has remained above 1% for most of the past few weeks and hospitalizations have increased to levels not seen since June.

There has been a surge of cases in areas of southeastern Connecticut.

The governor's briefing comes on the same day the state moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, allowing some businesses, such as restaurants, to increase indoor capacity.

The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.