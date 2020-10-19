CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 1.7%, Hospitalizations Up

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 1.7% over the weekend and hospitalizations have increased.

Nearly 72,000 tests were performed and 1,200 tests came out positive.

With an increase of 11, hospitalizations now stand at 195 in Connecticut.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate was 2.4% on Friday.

Last week, 11 municipalities were placed into COVID-19 "Red Alert" status as they saw an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

Windham, which is one of the communities, made the decision to roll back to Phase 2 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.