WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Response

Governor Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Monday afternoon, his office announced.

The governor will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. and you can watch the event here live in this article.

The state last released coronavirus infection numbers on Friday and are expected to release an update Monday afternoon.

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations dropped Friday after days of increasing and the positive rest rate continues to stay below 1%.

The state saw a net decrease of six hospitalizations, bringing the total number to 95.

On Friday, just 71 people out of 10,370 tests performed were COVID-19 positive. That is a 0.68% positivity rate.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut reached 46,717. Nine more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,335.

The state remains in Phase 2 of reopening with Phase 3 scheduled for later in July.

