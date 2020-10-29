Maine

Gov. Mills Extends Civil Emergency Declaration in Maine

The announcement came a day after Mills pleaded with Mainers to follow public health rules amid a growing number of coronavirus cases

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday extended a state of civil emergency for another 30 days, through Thanksgiving.

The announcement came a day after Mills pleaded with Mainers to follow public health rules amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

“Rising case counts show that this virus is still very much among us and we must take every precaution to slow its spread,” Mills said Thursday.

It was the governor’s eighth extension of a state of civil emergency, which may be issued only in 30-day increments. The declaration allows Maine to tap into federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain the pandemic.

Another 80 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported Thursday.

That brings the total number of virus cases to 6,467 while the number of deaths was unchanged at 146, the agency said.

The seven-day average has doubled in the last month, setting a record of 53.8 that eclipses the previous mark set in late May.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MainecoronavirusThanksgivingMaine CDCGov. Janet Mills
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us