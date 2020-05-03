Northeast States Form Consortium to Buy PPE, Ventilators

Seven states in the northeast are forming a coalition to buy needed items amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are launching a regional purchasing consortium to jointly get items including personal protective equipment, tests, ventilators and other medical equipment.

The consortium plans to buy about $5 billion worth of equipment and supplies.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes the regional purchasing consortium will increase their market power and make them more competitive in the international market place.

Cuomo also believes it will help prevent price-gouging and will help the consortium actually get the equipment.

"We're much stronger together," said Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont about the consortium.

The consortium plans to identify U.S.A, regional and in-state suppliers that can meet the demand over the next three months. It also hopes to develop in-state suppliers that would reduce the supply chain risk and would drive regional economic development, according to Cuomo.

The consortium is also expected to help each state get the equipment they need without having to compete against each other.

"This is an emergency service. In a snowstorm, you have to be able to get salt and have snowplows. In a public health emergency, you have to have PPE. I mean, nothing works unless...step one is you have to have PPE. We have to go to China for the PPE. I mean think about that, you couldn't even get that in the nation," Cuomo said. "That's a national security issue to me."

Lamont said they are planning for the next round of coronavirus, if there is a next round.