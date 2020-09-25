Gov. Northam, First Lady of Virginia Test Positive for COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said Friday morning.

Gov. Northam has no symptoms and First Lady Pamela Northam currently is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a press release.

"Both remain in good spirits," the release said.

The Northams learned Wednesday evening that a member of their residential staff had developed symptoms and then tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member works closely in the couple's living quarters.

The couple received nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon, and both tested positive. They will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms, the governor's office said. Gov. Northam is in touch with his cabinet and staff and will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion, the release said.

"As I've been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious," Northam said. "The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously."

The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building are closed for deep cleaning Friday morning.