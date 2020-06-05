Rhode Island

Gov. Raimondo, Black Lives Matter RI to Discuss Racial Injustice

At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Gina Raimondo and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island's Gary Dantzler will discuss racial injustice throughout the state

By Melanie Tymn

Gov. Gina Raimondo gives an update on the coronavirus during a news conference in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, R.I, March 22, 2020.
Kris Craig/Providence Journal via AP

Today at 10:30 a.m., Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to join Black Lives Matter Rhode Island’s Gary Dantzler to discuss racial injustice across the state.

Later in the day, Gov. Raimondo is also expected to provide a coronavirus update at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, The Rhode Island Department of Health announced 107 new cases of coronavirus.

They also announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 742 across the state.

Rhode Island is now in Phase 2 of its reopening process. Social gatherings are limited to 15 people, all state parks and beaches are allowed to open with capacity limitations and social distancing restrictions, restaurants are permitted to open indoor dining at up to 50% capacity, gyms, fitness studios and small group fitness classes are permitted to reopen with restrictions and more.

To see an overview of Phase 2 visit https://www.reopeningri.com.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandBlack Lives Mattercoronavirus in rhode island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us