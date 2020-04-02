Gov. Raimondo to Answer Children’s Questions in Press Conference

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was expected to hold a press conference Thursday in which she answered questions from children about the coronavirus outbreak that has closed schools and prompted a stay-at-home order.

According to the Boston Globe, children from across the state had sent in some 14,000 questions to the governor, who was expected to answer them at 1 p.m.

Raimondo said Monday the state would continue to close schools and implement distance learning for at least another month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Raimondo said schools would be required to provide distance learning to students until at least April 30, adding the hard work of educators, students and parents had made the system an early success.

Raimondo said she would reassess later whether to extend distance learning beyond April 30.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 566 cases of the coronavirus, including 10 fatal cases.