Gov. Raimondo to Discuss Spike in Coronavirus in RI

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

By Staff and wire reports

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo faces reporters during a news conference, March 1, 2020, in Providence, Rhode Island.
Steven Senne/AP

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold her weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon amid a spike in cases in the state.

Raimondo will be joined by emergency room doctors and will provide an update from the vaccine subcommittee, according to WJAR. She is also expected to discuss the Thanksgiving holiday, which is two weeks away.

Rhode Island health officials reported six new deaths and more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health reported that more than 220 people had been admitted to Rhode Island hospitals to be treated for the virus since Sunday, compared to 163 new hospitalizations reported the week before.

Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday announced a series of new COVID-19 restrictions beginning Sunday as well as a stay-at-home advisory.

Rhode Island has reported more than 1,200 deaths and nearly 40,000 known cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

The latest average positivity rate in Rhode Island is 4.38%.

State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Rhode Island the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test encounters using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

