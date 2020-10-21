Rhode Island

Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus in RI

The state has seen a recent uptick in coronavirus cases mainly due to small social gatherings

By Mia Len

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to speak around 1 p.m.

Last week, Raimondo announced that office break rooms must close for the next three months. The decision was the result of a recent increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

Raimondo said she believed that the slow growth in the number of cases was attributed to socializing in break rooms, as well as small indoor gatherings. She hoped that the closure of break rooms would help to contain the virus and prevent rapid spikes in case numbers.

This decision was accompanied by multiple other actions and requests from the administration.

The governor announced plans to triple the presence of state police around Halloween in an effort to monitor social gatherings and shut down any that exceed 15 people. She added that violators of this rule will face a large fine.

While Halloween is not cancelled in the state, she asked for everyone to wear face masks and trick-or-treat during the daytime when social distancing will be much easier to maintain.

