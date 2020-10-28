Gov. Says RI May Need to Go Back to Phase 2 of Reopening Due to Rise in COVID Cases

Gov. Gina Raimondo said she is considering rolling back Rhode Island's reopening as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

She is scheduled to give her weekly coronavirus update at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Raimondo told WJAR on Tuesday that the state is "within weeks" of having to go back to Phase 2 of reopening. She said she is "seriously considering" reducing the social gathering limit to below 15 people, which was the level in the second phase of reopening.

"Phase 2 would remind us all that there are real consequences to not complying," Raimondo told WJAR. "Right now, too many of us have just gotten too lax."

She said it's been difficult getting people to comply with rules on mask wearing and social gatherings.

"The reality is it shouldn't happen, but we're just getting a lot of pushback from folks, justifiably, who are having social gatherings in their home and not wearing masks, wanting to go ahead and have a baby shower and not wear their masks, and not surprisingly, we're seeing the cases go through the roof," Raimondo said.

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Tuesday reported 288 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four more virus-related deaths from the previous day.

The positive cases from Monday were out of more than 8,000 tests, a daily positivity rate of 3.6%. The state also added 133 confirmed cases to previous days totals.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island has now risen over the past two weeks from nearly 1.8% on Oct. 12 to 3% on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has also risen over the past two weeks from almost 202 on Oct. 12 to more than 382 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

Rhode Island has now had almost 31,500 known cases of the disease and 1,188 deaths.

The number of people in the state’s hospitals with the coronavirus was 168 as of Sunday, the most recent date for which the information was available, up slightly from Saturday’s revised figure of 167. Fourteen patients are in intensive care.