Gov. Sununu to Give Update on Coronavirus in NH

By Gaia De Simoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to give an update on New Hampshire's response to coronavirus on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m. from the New Hampshire Fire Academy Administration Building in Concord.

Six more people died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 48 as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS announced Wednesday that 99 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 1,588.

Sununu announced on Tuesday the formation of the Governor's Economic Re-Opening Task Force, which will give the state's businesses guidance to re-open the economy.

The death toll in Massachusetts went up to 2,182 Wednesday.

Sununu said the task force will be made up of bipartisan legislators, private-sector leaders and state officials who will work with public health experts and stakeholders.

While the task force was scheduled to meet for the first time on Wednesday, residents are urged to practice social distancing and to follow the stay-at-home order in place until May 4.

