Gov. Sununu to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to give his weekly update on New Hampshire's coronavirus response on Thursday.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Sununu's last two COVID-19 updates have focused largely on youth hockey.

The governor announced two weeks ago that he was pausing indoor hockey and skating activities for two weeks in the wake of several outbreaks associated with hockey across the state. Over 150 cases were directly connected to hockey and state health officials said there was a high likelihood those cases had spread into local communities as well.

Last week, Sununu said that testing could be required before youth hockey is allowed to resume in the state.

The state's Hockey & Indoor Ice Arena Guidance plan was released Friday. Under the new guidelines, face masks will be required for everyone inside skating facilities -- including players -- while alcohol-based sanitizers must be made readily available for everyone inside rinks.

A youth hockey player tested positive for the new coronavirus after attending a private skills camp in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire's return-to-play plan, which will allow for rinks to re-open Friday, also requires that rink staff, coaches, players and other patrons be tested for COVID-19 by Nov. 6.

As of Wednesday, 10,641 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 113 from the previous day. Three new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 478.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has increased over the past two weeks from 78 new cases per day on Oct. 13 to 100 new cases per day on Oct. 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.