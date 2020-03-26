Governor Asks for Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Impact of Coronavirus on Connecticut

The governor is asking for a presidential major disaster declaration because of the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the State of Connecticut.

The state of Connecticut had had 875 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a presidential major disaster declaration and is asking for public assistance for all eight of the state’s counties.

This includes all four supplemental assistance programs under the Individual Assistance Program, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling program, Disaster Case Management, and Disaster Legal Services.

He is also asking Individuals and Households Program Other Needs Categories of Child Care Assistance and Funeral Assistance.

“This global pandemic is continuing to have a major impact on the lives of every person and entity in our state and around our county,” Lamont said in a statement. “If approved, this disaster declaration request will provide greatly needed assistance to our residents, as well as our local and state governments, so that we can try to bring some relief during this difficult and ongoing challenge.”

The governor said, if the assistance is approved, Connecticut residents might have access to additional resources to support childcare, crisis counseling ,and other needs identified as a result of the pandemic.