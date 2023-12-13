Governor orders lowering of flags in remembrance of Sandy Hook school shooting victims

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered that U.S. and state of Connecticut flags be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to mark 11 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

And he is calling for people to be sources of love and healing in reembrace of the 20 students and six adults who were killed on Dec. 14, 2012.

“The tragedy that occurred on this day eleven years ago is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of support from all over the country, spreading a message of love and unity that we must work to protect and reinforce. In the memories of the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon, I strongly urge the people of Connecticut to dedicate ourselves to being sources of love, healing, joy, and humanity – not just on this anniversary, but every day,” Lamont said in a statement.

In his message, the governor included the names of the people whose lives were taken on that dark day in 2012.

Connecticut Remembers

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Olivia Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Catherine Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Márquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

Rachel D'Avino, 29 (behavior therapist)

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47 (principal)

Anne Marie Murphy, 52 (special education teacher)

Lauren Rousseau, 30 (teacher)

Mary Sherlach, 56 (school psychologist)

Victoria Leigh Soto, 27 (teacher)

“Eleven years later, the heartbreak and grief of the Sandy Hook tragedy lingers with us. We will never forget the lives of the twenty innocent children and six heroic educators who were lost that day. I wish comfort and peace for each of their loved ones and the Newtown community, and I will continue to keep them in my prayers. On this anniversary, let us be reminded to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love each and every day,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement.

The flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Lamont said no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Sen. Tony Hwang, who represents Sandy Hook and Newtown, said in a statement that it is important to pause and remember those who were lost and reach out and support those family and friends they left behind.

The Newtown community is full of kindness and caring and so much good is being done in honor of the precious lives lost that day, Hwang added.

“I will personally follow the suggestion of former Newtown First Selectwoman E. Patricia Llodra and St. Rose Lima Church’s pastor Monsignor Robert Weiss, both of whom suggested to remember and honor those who lost their lives in the Sandy Hook tragedy in ways that are personal and respectful — centered on themes of kindness, love, service, quiet reflection and solemn prayer. Part of that quiet reflection can take the form of visiting the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial,” he said.