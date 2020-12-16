Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate at 7.41%

Connecticut's coronavirus test positivity rate is now at 7.41%, the state announced on Wednesday.

Forty additional people lost their lives from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total deaths from the disease to 5,506. Hospitalizations declined by 15 to 1,254.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state‘s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.98 percent, which was down slighting from 6.08 percent on Monday.

Field Hospital Being Set Up in Hartford

The Connecticut National Guard is in the process of setting back up a field hospital at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford on behalf of Hartford Hospital. Lamont said the field hospital will provide an additional approximately 600 beds.

The governor discussed the setup as "purely precuationary" as the state sees rising hospitalization numbers and usage of ICUs.

Lamont said as of right now, only the one at the convention center is being set up but the Guard stands ready to help with others if needed.