Connecticut saw its lowest single-day number of coronavirus-related fatalities since March on Tuesday, with eight new deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 3,972.

There were 239 new cases, bringing the total to 42,979, and hospitalizations continued to fall, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Gov. Ned Lamont said there were 9,252 tests done with only 3-percent coming back positive for COVID-19.