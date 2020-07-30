Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations and Deaths Increase

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 13 and six more deaths have been reported since yesterday.

Hospitalizations in the state now stand at 66 with around a one percent positive test rate.

The COVID-19 death toll is now 4,431.

There are 130 new coronavirus cases, bringing Connecticut's total to 49,670.

An additional 12,958 tests have been reported since Wednesday. In all, the state has received reports of 767,775 COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Ned Lamont said it has now been a month of the positivity rate staying between 0.5 and 1.2 percent.

Coronavirus cases are up in the 10 to 19 and 20 to 29 age group.

The website Covid Act Now, which determines risk levels across the country, has classified Connecticut as one state with slow disease growth and says the state’s COVID preparedness meets international standards.