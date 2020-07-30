coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations and Deaths Increase

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 13 and six more deaths have been reported since yesterday.

Hospitalizations in the state now stand at 66 with around a one percent positive test rate.

The COVID-19 death toll is now 4,431.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 18 hours ago

Virus Updates: Trump Continues Push to Reopen Schools; ‘No Evidence' Mask Leads to Infection

Economy 8 hours ago

Trump, GOP Suggest Temporary Fix for $600 Jobless Benefit

There are 130 new coronavirus cases, bringing Connecticut's total to 49,670.

An additional 12,958 tests have been reported since Wednesday. In all, the state has received reports of 767,775 COVID-19 tests.

Gov. Ned Lamont said it has now been a month of the positivity rate staying between 0.5 and 1.2 percent.

Coronavirus cases are up in the 10 to 19 and 20 to 29 age group.

The website Covid Act Now, which determines risk levels across the country, has classified Connecticut as one state with slow disease growth and says the state’s COVID preparedness meets international standards.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us