Governor Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Cases and Response

Governor Ned Lamont will be providing an update Thursday afternoon on the state's coronavirus cases and response.

Lamont said Wednesday he was also hoping to provide information on how many residents have recovered from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Lamont announced the state had 335 total coronavirus-related deaths.

There were currently 1,418 people hospitalized with the virus. That was an increase of 110 patients since Tuesday. Lamont said it is in line with the hospitalization numbers they have seen over the past few days.

"I think social distancing is working," Lamont said.

Conn. Coronavirus Peak Expected In Two Weeks: Latest Model

